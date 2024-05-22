KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Cabinet ministers today conveyed their Wesak Day greetings to all Buddhists in the country.

Fadillah, in a Facebook post, expressed hope that the celebration will unite Malaysians in peace and harmony and strengthen unity regardless of religious beliefs.

“Let’s strengthen love and kindness together, wherever we are,” he said.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said racial and religious differences are the uniqueness that unites the pluralistic society in Malaysia.

Advertisement

“Together, let’s preserve the harmony we have achieved,” he said.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching also extended her Wesak Day greetings to those celebrating and hoped it would bring peace and prosperity to all.

Meanwhile, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, on X, said the main teachings of Buddhism are in line with the philosophy of simplicity applied to the concept of Malaysia Madani.

Advertisement

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz also wished Happy Wesak Day to all the people of #MalaysiaMadani who are Buddhists and pray that this year’s celebrations bring happiness and prosperity.

Meanwhile, Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk R. Ramanan hoped that today’s Wesak Day celebration will increase community awareness to work together to strengthen race and religious relations by spreading love, peace and togetherness.

Buddhists in the country today observe Wesak Day to commemorate the birth, enlightenment and passing of the religion’s founder, Siddharta Gautama.

It is a public holiday in Malaysia and Buddhist devotees gather at temples to sing hymns and carry symbols of Buddhist icons during a procession that symbolises purity and enlightenment.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also conveyed his Wesak Day greetings and said that Malaysia is known for harmony among various races, cultures and religions and that uniqueness is an important asset that needs to be maintained by all Malaysians.

“May Wesak Day be celebrated with happiness, peace and harmony,” he said in a Facebook post.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said that Malaysia that exists today is the result of the cooperation of various races, religions and cultures in maintaining harmony by helping and respecting each other.

“This diversity is our strength that makes Malaysia a unique country. The warmth and harmony that we have enjoyed for so long must be safeguarded and preserved by all levels of society.

“I wish Happy Wesak Day to all Buddhists in Malaysia. May the celebration be filled with peace and harmony,” he said. — Bernama