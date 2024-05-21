KUALA TERENGGANU, May 21 — A private sector retiree lost RM142,300 after being scammed by an advertisement for the sale of a four-wheel drive vehicle on social media.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin said on May 13, the 55-year-old man surfed the Facebook site and was attracted by an advertisement for the sale of a Mitsubishi Pajero which was supposedly auctioned by the bank at a price of RM28,000.

“Interested in the price offer, the victim contacted the suspect through WhatsApp and he made two money transfers for deposit purposes of RM6,450 and a third transfer for insurance purposes of RM4,850 on the same day,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Khairi said the victim was also asked to make a payment for customs clearance and the man had made 26 money transfers totalling RM131,000.

Advertisement

He said the victim was promised that the money he had paid using his retirement savings would be returned once the sale and purchase of the vehicle was completed.

However, he said after being urged by the suspect to make another payment for various reasons, the victim made a police report last Thursday (May 16).

Mohd Khairi reminded the public to be careful as the offers that too good to be true could be a trap.

Advertisement

“People are asked to check before conducting any transaction. Account numbers and phone numbers can be checked through the Commercial Crime Investigation Department’s official portal, https://semakmule.rmp.gov.my/.

“If suspicious of being scammed, one can immediately contact the National Scam Response Centre at 997,” he said. — Bernama