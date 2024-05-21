KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) has today called for the government to stop any alleged intimidation against Selangor Opposition Chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali for questioning the finances of the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS).

Its chief whip Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan accused the federal government coalition of “indirectly” endorsing the police investigation against Azmin, which it said violates basic democratic principles and the federal and Selangor state constitutions.

“I assert that the actions taken, which appear to be indirectly endorsed by the Madani government, not only contravene the basic principles of democracy accepted worldwide and the federal constitution and the Selangor state constitution but also represent a cowardly and desperate attempt to cover up the administrative shortcomings highlighted,” he said in a statement here.

He also claimed that the Anwar administration was “afraid of its own shadow” and failed to engage in constructive and professional dialogue to address critical issues, instead taking severe measures to silence criticism and limit freedom of speech.

He explained there is no precedent in the country’s democratic history for an elected state assembly member to face action for performing their duties in Parliament or the state assembly.

“As the chief whip of the Perikatan Nasional MPs, I urge and call for any intimidation, harassment, and undue influence, including the Notice under Section 111 of the Criminal Procedure Code issued to Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, to be halted and withdrawn immediately,” he said.

He said it is a practice of mature democracies worldwide that MPs and state assembly members have immunity and protection from criminal prosecution or civil action for anything spoken or debated in the assembly, as long as it does not violate established laws, including standing orders.

Yesterday, Azmin said he was served a Notice under Section 111 of the Criminal Procedure Code requesting him to be present at the Shah Alam police district headquarters.

The former Selangor menteri besar has since challenged the constitutionality of the police investigation against him.

In March, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari had rejected Azmin’s claims that the PKNS was in a dire financial situation and that it had not incurred a debt of RM5.7 billion.

Azmin had previously cited a report titled “The Awakening” that revealed that the financial performance of PKNS in 2023 was in a dire state as PKNS was in a negative net cash position.

Azmin, who is Amirudin’s predecessor in the role of Selangor menteri besar, also asked for an explanation from the Selangor government after PKNS sold the development rights of PJ Sentral which is expected to give a return worth RM1.04 billion, to Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB) with a value of RM270 million.