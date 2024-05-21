SHAH ALAM, May 21 — The deadline for the legalisation of private religious and tahfiz schools in Selangor has been extended to enable those institutions to fulfil several conditions for approval, especially on matters concerning safety.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said building safety aspects, which come under the purview of the Fire and Rescue Department were among the most challenging areas for tahfiz and private religious schools operate to comply with.

He said other conditions for approval such as matters involving local authorities (PBT) and health have been evaluated and approved by the relevant authorities.

“(The) Fire Department approval is crucial. The costs could be quite high as I was made to understand that to obtain a fire certificate, these buildings need consultant services, (building) plans and several other requirements,” he told reporters after attending the Selangor Islamic Religious Department’s (Jais) Teachers Day celebration here today.

The deadline for private religious and tahfiz schools in Selangor to meet conditions for legalisation was extended to December after the guidelines were updated.

This is after the state government said it will relax certain conditions for approval, which will first be deliberated and determined by a special committee.

Amirudin said the state government was ready to act as an intermediary with the fire department to ensure that all the institutions involved can meet the conditions set to allow the guidelines to be enforced fully.

In March, Selangor Quran Tahfiz Institutions Association chairman Muhd Hafiz Haneefa said that 100 out of 500 tahfiz centres have completed their legalisation process, while the rest have been registered and are looking at exemptions in terms of development charges and land premiums. — Bernama