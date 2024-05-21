GEORGE TOWN, May 21 — A 35-year-old parking attendant pleaded not guilty at the Magistrates’ Court here today to the charge of obstructing the duties of a sentry officer with the rank of Lance Corporal at the Dato’ Keramat police station on Sunday.

Supramaniam, who only has a single-word name, was charged under Section 186 of the Penal Code with intentionally obstructing the 25-year-old policeman’s duties at 4 am on May 19.

Magistrate Nadratul Naim Mohd Saidi fixed bail at RM5,000 with one surety and additional conditions and set June 20 for the next mention of the case.

This was after lawyer Ranjit Singh Sandhu, representing the accused, appealed for a lower bail amount on the grounds that his client was merely a parking attendant.

Last Sunday, Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad confirmed that police arrested a man after he was suspected of trespassing at the Dato’ Keramat police station here and attempting to seize a firearm belonging to the sentry officer.

He said the suspect, who was under the influence of alcohol, allegedly ordered the officer on duty to open the gate while using abusive language.

He then allegedly tried to attack the officer with a helmet, leading to a struggle before the suspect was detained. — Bernama

