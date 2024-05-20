KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced two men to two months in jail for attempting to trespass into Istana Negara three days ago.

Magistrate Noorelynna Hanim Abd Halim handed down the sentence to Salleh Udoh, 37, and Abdul Malek Az Zukhruf Fiee, 29, after they pleaded guilty to the offence committed at Gate 3 of Istana Negara here at 4.40pm on May 17.

The charges were framed under Section 447/451 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same code, which provides for a maximum prison sentence of six months or a maximum fine of RM3,000 or both.

The court also ordered both men to serve their jail sentences from the date of their arrest on May 17.

According to the facts of the case, on the day of the incident, the complainant, a police officer serving as a security guard at Gate 3, was approached by a car carrying both defendants who were attempting to enter the palace.

When asked about their purpose for entering the palace, the two men said they wanted to meet the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for matters concerning the afterlife. The complainant then called the control centre, and patrol sector personnel arrived at the scene.

A search of the defendants’ vehicle found a black-sheathed 17.5-inch-long machete in the car’s trunk. Both defendants were arrested, and investigations revealed they had no legitimate business at Istana Negara.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor R. Harvind sought an appropriate and exemplary punishment for the duo, considering frequent trespassing incidents.

“There is testimony from the police officer on duty indicating that the two men intended to enter the palace to meet with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong regarding afterlife matters, and a machete was also found in the car’s trunk. These factors must be considered regarding the defendants’ true intentions in coming to the palace,” he said.

Both the accused, who were unrepresented, pleaded for leniency, citing family obligations and having no prior criminal records.

Later, at the Sessions Court, Salleh pleaded not guilty to illegally possessing 17.5-inch-long machete at the same location, time and date.

For that offence, he was charged under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958, which carries a minimum prison sentence of five years and a maximum of 10 years upon conviction.

Judge Norina Zainol Abidin granted Salleh bail of RM12,000 with one surety and ordered him to report to the nearest police station once a month until the case is disposed off.

She then fixed June 25 for case mention. — Bernama