KUCHING, May 20 — Sarawak Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah today urged the private sector to consider building more hotels as the state’s tourism industry is growing.

He said the state government cannot be expected to build more hotels all the time.

“Presently, the number of hotel rooms is sufficient in Sarawak, especially in Kuching, to cater for the number of visitors now, but we have to look at 10 years or 30 years from now,” he told reporters after the launch of a five-day workshop on the Sarawak tourism destination resilience programme here.

“Looking at the rate of the state’s promotion campaign and global travellers trend, we need to have more rooms and the preparation must start now,” he said.

He said hotels are needed not just in Kuching, but also in Miri, Bintulu and Sibu.

Karim noted that the state government has already approved the construction of three five-star hotels in Kuching.

He said more tourists will come to Sarawak when the state-owned airline starts its operation next year.

He said the launch of the Sarawak tourism destination resilience programme is a bold initiative aimed at fortifying the state’s tourism ecosystem against future shocks and uncertainties.

A total of 60 persons consisting of policymakers, practitioners and stakeholders from across the tourism spectrum attended the workshop.

Among those present at the launch were Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan and Sarawak Tourism Board chairman Datuk Dennis Ngau.