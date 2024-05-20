GEORGE TOWN, May 20 — The Malaysian Buddhist Association (MBA) is finalising preparations for the Wesak Day celebrations this Wednesday, which is expected to attract over 10,000 Buddhist devotees and visitors.

A walkabout by Bernama at the MBA found dozens of volunteers preparing for the celebrations by decorating floats with thousands of flowers and setting up 10 tents in the compound of the building.

Penang Wesak Celebration Committee chairman, Datuk Loh Hock Hun, said various programmes and events are planned for this Wesak Day celebration, which includes lighting incense up and lotus-shaped candles, sprinkling flowers and bathing the Buddha statue.

“This year’s celebration is expected to attract over 10,000 devotees and will feature a grand procession on Wednesday starting at 6pm. This annual parade, a tradition since 1949, will involve 23 decorated floats from various associations and temples. The procession will cover a seven-kilometre route beginning and ending at the MBA, showcasing the vibrant colours of faith and community spirit,” he told Bernama today.

Advertisement

He said that a lighting ceremony will be held tomorrow night, on the eve of Wesak Day.

Preparations for the Wesak Day celebration is also progressing smoothly in several areas around the state, including the Kek Lok Si temple in Air Itam, Chaiya Mangalaram Thai Buddhist temple in Lorong Burma and Wat Buppharam Buddhist temple in Jalan Perak.

The Penang government had earlier announced that it would organise a five-day state-level Wesak Day celebration at the MBA starting May 18.

Advertisement

Wesak Day, celebrated on May 22 this year, is the most important day for Buddhists to commemorate the birth, enlightenment and death of the religion’s founder, Siddhartha Gautama.

It is celebrated by lighting incense and lotus-shaped candles, sprinkling flowers and bathing the Buddha statue. — Bernama