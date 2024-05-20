KUALA LUMPUR May 20 — Over 50,000 Buddhist devotees and visitors are expected to congregate at the Buddhist Maha Vihara Temple in Brickfields to celebrate Wesak Day this Wednesday, said Malaysia’s Buddhist Chief High Priest Datuk K. Sri Dhammaratana.

He said several activities have been planned for the celebration, including a float procession in the evening which would start from the Buddhist Maha Vihara Temple and pass through 11 areas, including Jalan Sultan Abdul Samad, Jalan Tun Sambanthan, Jalan Bukit Bintang and Jalan Pudu.

He said a total of 20 decorated floats are expected to join the procession.

“In the previous year, we had around 200,000 people at this temple. As this year’s celebration occurs in the middle of the week, so we are targeting around 50,000.

“So far, the preparation has reached 60 per cent and the remaining will be completed in the next few days. Hopefully, the numbers will increase because we have a lot of activities planned such as a blood donation drive and free food,” he told Bernama here today.

He said among programmes to be held at the temple are prayers, eight-precept observance, blessing service and blood donation drive.

“All Malaysians, regardless of religion and race, as well as foreigners are welcome to join the Wesak Day celebration to enliven the celebration,” he said. — Bernama

