IPOH, May 18 — The flood situation in Perak is showing signs of recovery at noon today as the number of evacuees dropped to 341 people from 110 families compared with 537 evacuees from 152 families reported this morning.

The state Disaster Management Committee secretariat, in a statement, said that 10 temporary relief centres are still operating in the three affected districts, namely five in Taiping, four in Kuala Kangsar and one in Hilir Perak.

In Taiping, a total of 164 people from 52 families are still housed in five relief centres, namely Batu Hampar Community Hall, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Matang Gelugor, SK Matang, Sungai Baru Trong community hall and SK Temerlok.

In Kuala Kangsar, the total number of evacuees remains 131 from 46 families who are accommodated in four centres - SK Periang, SK Temong, Kampung Talang Masjid community hall and SK Clifford while 46 people from 12 families are still sheltering in the Padang Tembak Multipurpose Hall in Hilir Perak.

It also said that two roads, namely FT 004 Jalan Timur Barat (Kupang Gerik-Jeli) and FT 1152 Felda Trolak Selatan, are only passable on one lane due to landslides. — Bernama