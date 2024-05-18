SAMARKAND, May 18 — Malaysia and Uzbekistan are poised to renew their commitment to bolstering economic ties as they mark the fourth decade of diplomatic relations, said Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said Malaysia remains committed to collaborative efforts with Uzbekistan in industrial reform, aligning with the Malaysia’s New Industrial Master Plan 2030.

“One of the key pillars of this economic partnership is to enhance business linkages. The large young population and growing economy of Uzbekistan present significant opportunities for Malaysian companies seeking to expand their presence in the region,” he said in his remarks at the high level Uzbekistan-Malaysia Business Forum at the Silk Road Samarkand Complex here today.

Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Uzbekistan Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev.

Advertisement

Tengku Zafrul said Malaysia and Uzbekistan’s warm relations and enduring friendship over the last 32 years are rooted in both nations shared values, history, and mutual interests, which have served as the foundation for their strong diplomatic and economic cooperation.

“The inaugural visit by the Prime Minister demonstrates Malaysia’s commitment to fostering stronger ties between the two countries, and we hope that the business links will mirror this interest,” he said.

Tengku Zafrul also said that it is appropriate for both countries to reinvigorate their engagement to seize new opportunities for cooperation through the Malaysia-Uzbekistan Joint Trade Committee, which is a dedicated platform for fostering closer economic cooperation, facilitating trade, and exploring new opportunities for partnership and collaboration.

Advertisement

“As we are now living in an increasingly complex environment, a more robust trade architecture should be put in place to boost investor and business confidence.

“To that end, Malaysia is keen to work together to enhance trade facilitation and ease of doing business between both countries,” he said.

He noted that one of the agencies under his ministry, the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), has taken a proactive approach to forge cooperation with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan (CCIU), marking the beginning of a promising, fruitful collaboration between the private sectors of both countries.

On the high-level business forum, he expressed hope that it will pave the way and catalyse many successful partnerships between business communities and encourage business leaders to continue exploring potential collaboration for the mutual benefits of both countries.

Tengku Zafrul is among the members of the Malaysian delegation on the visit to Uzbekistan led by the Prime Minister.

Anwar is in Uzbekistan for a three-day official visit. He arrived in Tashkent, the capital city of Uzbekistan, yesterday. — Bernama