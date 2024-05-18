KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — The Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services Malaysia (Cuepacs) is confident that all civil servants were ready to accept criticism from all parties, including government leaders, and would resolve any arising issues.

Its president, Datuk Adnan Mat said all views given to civil servants were aimed at fixing or improving something that might have flaws.

“Cuepacs accepts every criticism made by all parties, including government leaders, to civil servants in matters of improving public service delivery with an open heart,” he said in a statement today.

He also advised leaders to act as a team to constantly complement each other as leaders and the civil service always needed each other.

“If there are weaknesses in the quality of service, tell us and directly provide advice. It’s a reasonable matter and can be accepted.

“There’s no need to follow up criticism with recordings that are then uploaded on social media just to make a point that we have done things well,” he said.

Adnan said recording and uploading an issue was not a proper action, especially if it’s a leader who holds a government position.

“If there are weaknesses, just tell us through proper channels to seek a good solution. There’s no need to make every matter content for social media that ends up making things worse,” he said, adding that he hoped all parties would not turn every small matter into an opportunity to gain popularity but to come together to resolve problems.

“Cuepacs assures that the civil service will continue to provide the best services to the country and its people, and urges all civil servants to uphold the duty and responsibility as their highest priority,” he said.

Criticism by Merlimau assemblyman Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh over the Melaka Islamic Religious Department’s inaction in resolving the purchase of classroom desks and chairs for students of a religious school in the state had gone viral previously. — Bernama