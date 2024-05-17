TEMERLOH, May 17 — The Ministry of Works requires over RM387 million to repair 531 damaged slopes across the country, said minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

“The cause of these incidents (damaged slopes) usually stemmed from natural disasters such as floods, besides heavy rainfall,” he told reporters after inspecting the upgrading works on the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah bridge here today.

Commenting on slope repair works along Jalan Bentong Lama-Kuala Lumpur, Nanta said the ministry had allocated about RM6 million to the repair project involving three locations, namely Sections 47.40, 42.90 and 57.50.

He said the ministry has also identified another 53 damaged slopes in the same route that have yet to be repaired, requiring an additional allocation of RM51 million.

Advertisement

On the upgrading works of the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah bridge involving a cost of RM102 million, he said the project is 86 per cent complete and expected fully to be opened in August.

He said the upgrading project from two lanes to four lanes is part of the solution to address traffic congestion issues on the bridge, especially during peak hours and festive seasons, as well as to enhance safety and comfort for road users.

“The uniqueness of this project lies in the decking system of the 200-metre-long segmental box girder used in the main span of the bridge, which is among the longest in Malaysia,” he added. — Bernama

Advertisement