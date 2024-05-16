KUALA SELANGOR, May 16 — The construction of the Tanjong Karang-Assam Java section in Section 7 of the West Coast Expressway (WCE) has reached 71 per cent and is expected to be completed in March 2026.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the construction of the alignment over a total distance of 29.5 kilometres (km) involved two parts, namely Section 7A and Section 7B.

“Construction in Section 7A starts from Assam Java Interchange to Sungai Terap Farm involving a distance of 19.5km, while Section 7B from Sg Terap Farm to Tanjong Karang Interchange is 10km long.

“As of April, work progress for Section 7A has reached 91 per cent while Section 7B is already at 44 per cent,” he told reporters after reviewing the progress of the project’s implementation here today.

Nanta said the opening of the route made it easier for users who previously had to travel through traffic jams, especially on weekends and festive seasons.

He said when completed, the Section 7 project would be able to save up to an hour’s travel time compared to the existing federal road in addition to reducing traffic density on the North-South Highway when users use the alignment as an alternative route.

Nanta said the government is committed to building comfortable and safe infrastructure besides easing the anxiety of the people who are facing severe congestion on the Tanjong Karang-Kuala Selangor route.

“We admit that the soil structure at the construction site is quite soft which requires reclamation work to be done in stages, but we are confident that it is not a major issue and that the construction can be completed within the specified period,” he said. — Bernama