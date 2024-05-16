KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — A total of 174 visits to construction sites in the city have been implemented by the Kuala Lumpur branch of the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) for the period January to May this year, with 91 investigation papers opened for various offences.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the most significant offences identified that were committed by contractors included the misuse of construction materials such as iron scaffolding, in addition to workers not having CIDB-recognised skill certificates.

“Today, I went to the construction sites together with CIDB and several other agencies to make a surprise visit on these construction sites that we identified as having committed offences.

“I hope CIDB will regularly conduct such activities so that it will send a message to industry players to obey the rules and laws. I will also go to the field more often to motivate them,” he told reporters after CIDB’s integrated enforcement operation at construction sites here.

Meanwhile, CIDB chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Zaid Zakaria said the use of Type A-Frame scaffolding (Prefabricated steel frame scaffolding) has been enforced by CIDB, since two years ago, as a safe path for workers and protection from falling materials or tools at the construction site.

“We see the quality of scaffolding has deteriorated and rusted due to repeated use which can cause the iron to break and result in loss of life when it is unable to support the load of concrete.

“They (contractors) need to use the stronger tubular scaffolding and get the recognition of Malaysian standards,” he said.

Earlier in the operation, a total of 13 notices were issued for various offences including closure (of sites) after being identified as breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes.

The operation also involved the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), Manpower Department (JTK), Department of Occupational Safety and Health (JKKP), Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya Health Department, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp). — Bernama