GEORGE TOWN, May 16 — Police are investigating a case of religious provocation stemming from remarks on a receipt at a pizza franchise in Bayan Lepas, Penang that contains words deemed insulting to Islam even as pictures are being shared on social media platforms.

Southwest district police chief Superintendant Kamarul Rizal Jenal said a complaint was filed at 8.46pm yesterday regarding a photo of the receipt shared on social media X by the user @Update1111.

Resit Domino'sDomino pizza sg ara,???????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????? ????????????????????pa hal yg pkai nama ID tp tulis hina islam pic.twitter.com/GKRY2HM3Np — #UpdateInfo (@update11111) May 15, 2024

“Our investigations found that an order received at about 3.03pm on May 15 through Domino's online order application contained the words that insulted Islam under the remarks section of the order,” he said in a statement today.

He said police are investigating the case under Section 298 of the Penal Code for deliberate intention of wounding the religious feelings of any person.

The section provides a maximum punishment of one year imprisonment, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

Kamarul advised the public not to speculate on the issue that could cause disharmony and unrest.

Bayan Lepas assemblyman Datuk Azrul Mahathir Aziz has also visited the outlet where the receipt was issued as it is in his constituency.

“I went to the Teluk Kumbar police station and obtained an explanation from the outlet supervisor and the outlet's northern region manager Mohd Shukri Salem was also present,” he posted on his Facebook page today.

He said many were puzzled about how the remarks were produced on the receipt, thinking that it could have been typed in by the cashier.

Azrul said he was made to understand that the provocative words were entered by the customer in the remark section from an online order, which will automatically appear in the receipt.

“The Domino's management have also lodged a police report and I hope the person behind this is arrested,” he said.

He called for calm and not to respond to the provocation with anger.

“Leave it to the authorities to resolve this issue,” he added.