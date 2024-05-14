GEORGE TOWN, May 14 — Ten foreigners working as crews of local fishing boats were arrested by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in an integrated operation at the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) jetty in Batu Maung yesterday.

Penang MMEA director Captain Razali Kasim said the suspects, aged between 20 and 45, comprised eight Myanmar nationals working without valid permits, and one Myanmar man and an Indian national suspected of using syabu.

A total of 80 personnel from the Immigration Department, National Anti-Dadah Agency, marine police, Fisheries Department and the National Security Council were involved in the operation, which started at 12.30 pm.

“The operation, launched based on public tip-offs, was aimed at ensuring compliance by boat operators and fishermen regarding work permits for foreign workers and equipment, apart from combating drug abuse,” he told reporters after the operation.

Advertisement

He said similar operations would continue to be conducted from time to time to weed out irresponsible elements in the industry. — Bernama

Advertisement