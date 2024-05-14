PUTRAJAYA, May 14 — The implementation of the National Research, Development, Innovation, Commercialisation and Economy (RDICE) roadmap is expected to contribute RM9.21 trillion to the gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030, according to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti).

The roadmap, to be implemented in stages from this year until 2030, was approved in the National Science Council (NSC) meeting today.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

“RDICE, which contains three cores, six strategies and 20 action plans, aims to utilise the global innovation hub network, encourage the use of technology level measurement indices, introduce the return-on-value concept, profile research institutions and recognise the importance of technology transfer officers,” said Mosti in a statement.

During the meeting, it was agreed that all stakeholders must share data and information related to their respective research and development (R&D) activities to be coordinated in a national master ecosystem platform to maximise the country’s research and development and commercialisation potential.

Additionally, it said that the NSC also agreed with the concept of empowering the “blue economy” to create sustainability of the maritime economy through balanced economic activities, along with the capacity of the maritime ecosystem to be resilient and prosperous.

“A sustainable and innovative ‘blue economy’ can generate returns on value from the country’s marine and maritime sector with the potential to increase the contribution of marine and ocean resources to the country’s GDP from 21.3 per cent to 31.5 per cent in 2030, via the involvement of 13 relevant ministries and agencies,” MOSTI said.

According to the statement, the meeting also agreed that holistic coordination should be led by the Ministry of Economy to sustain engagement sessions with stakeholders, including the state governments.

Mosti stated that the NSC recognises the importance for Malaysia to develop local technology and expertise to create an advanced industrial ecosystem of rare earth elements, with a GDP contribution of RM9.5 billion.

In addition, the Ministry of Works has developed the Malaysian Trip Generation Manual 2020 (MyTripGen 2020) as a reference document for traffic engineering practitioners to create traffic generation projections based on new or additional land use development proposals in an area, noted the ministry.

Meanwhile, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang said that the NSC meeting emphasised the development of highly skilled science, technology, innovation and economic talent to meet the needs of the industry, in line with the country’s focus towards developing high-growth, high-value industries.

“The NSC reflects the concerted efforts of the Malaysia Madani government via the collaboration of various ministries and agencies to deal with current challenges more effectively for the well-being of the people.

“Mosti will continue to strengthen NSC as a platform to set the direction and policy of the country’s science, technology and innovation (STI) through the involvement of government, industry and academia in the national development strategy, in addition to identifying potential STI areas for high-impact investments,” he added. — Bernama