KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Malaysia and China have pledged commitment to collaborate in research through the Second Malaysia-China Joint Research Project Group, focusing on key areas such as energy storage technology and human vaccines.

Additionally, the focus also includes space technology, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and advanced materials technology.

Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) in a statement here today said the matter was discussed at the 3rd Malaysia-China Joint Committee Meeting (JCM) on Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) Cooperation, which was co-chaired by Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation Chang Lih Kang and his Chinese counterpart Yin Hejun.

The meeting was part of Chang’s programmes during his working visit to China from April 24 to 28.

The 3rd JCM was organised based on the framework of the STI Cooperation Agreement signed by Malaysia and China on October 4, 2013, marking an important milestone in bilateral relations, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic relations.

According to Mosti, matters highlighted during the meeting encompass various areas of cooperation, including microelectronics technology, advanced materials technology, technology transfer and entrepreneurship, people-to-people exchange, and cooperation within the framework of multilateral mechanisms.

“At the end of the meeting, both ministers also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Xiamen University, the Malaysian Institute of Microelectronic Systems (MIMOS), and Xiamen University Malaysia in semiconductor and microelectronics technology cooperation,” the statement said.

During the working visit, Chang also had the opportunity to explore potential cooperation with STI industries in China, including China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC), TCab Technology Co Ltd, and Xiaomi.

“At CETC, the minister also witnessed the signing of an MoU between Mimos Berhad and CETC, reflecting the joint commitment to innovation in key sectors such as advanced packaging, broadband semiconductors, and system design.

“This cooperation has significant potential in promoting technological advancement, driving economic growth, and enhancing competitiveness at the global level,” Mosti said.

Chang also had the opportunity to participate in the Zhongguancun Forum 2024 and witnessed the exchange of MoU between the Malaysian Research Accelerator for Technology and Innovation (MRANTI) and Beijing Zhongguancun Science City Innovation Development Co Ltd. which aimed at establishing an International Technology Commercialisation Office, between Z-Park and MRANTI, to support startups and spin-off companies in both countries for market access and financing.

At the Auto China 2024 exhibition, Chang also witnessed the signing of an MoU between Gigafactory Malaysia Sdn Bhd (GMSB), BAIC International Development Co Ltd, and BAIC Bluepark New Energy Technology Co. Ltd. aimed at promoting innovation in the electric vehicle (EV) sector and promoting EV adoption in the Asean region.

Chang also visited the China National Space Administration (CNSA) in efforts to strengthen bilateral relations rooted in the Agreement on Space Cooperation and the Peaceful Use of Outer Space signed between the two countries to accelerate the exchange of science and technology for space exploration and utilisation for peaceful purposes.

“The working visit and cooperation forged from this visit are significant milestones in Malaysia-China cooperation and continue to foster innovation and drive progress for mutual benefit,” the statement read. — Bernama