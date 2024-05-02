PETALING JAYA, May 2 — The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) will ensure that the equipment and capability of chemical-related agencies under the ministry are up to mark to deal with any chemical disasters.

Its minister Chang Lih Kang said, based on his observations, the facilities and equipment of the chemical agencies under his ministry as a “frontliner” in facing any disaster (accidents, water contamination) involving dangerous substances is still not up to the benchmark as a first-responder.

“Sufficient attention should be given to the equipment or efficacy of chemical-related agencies and departments such as the Chemistry Department because their tools are lacking.

“In addition to playing an important role as a disaster manager, the relevant party also provides chemical analysis services or radiological and biological tests which have a direct impact on the safety and well-being of the people,” he said.

He said this after inaugurating the mobile lab of the Department of Chemistry Malaysia here today.

Meanwhile, Chang in his speech when inaugurating the mobile laboratory said that the facility aims to further improve the capability of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNe) Action Team when responding to a chemical disaster.

He said the mobile laboratory project, which is an initiative under the 12th Malaysia Plan with a cost of RM21.52 million, is equipped with high-tech scientific equipment that is the pride of all members of the Chemistry Department of Malaysia and MOSTI.

According to Chang, the government established CBRNe as a proactive measure following severe river and air pollution incidents in Sungai Kim-Kim and Taman Mawar, Pasir Gudang (Johor) and the mysterious deaths of people from the Batek tribe in Kuala Koh, Gua Musang, Kelantan five years ago. — Bernama