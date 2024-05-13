KUCHING, May 13 — The Sarawak Immigration Department will stop issuing long-term social visit facilities to Malaysians from peninsular Malaysia living in the state upon the death of their Sarawak-born spouse or upon their divorce, Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk Seri John Sikie Tayai explained today.

He said if they intend to continue living in Sarawak, they can apply for other long-term pass facilities, such as an employment pass or temporary work visit pass if they are working in the state.

“For those aged 60 and above, they can apply for a long-term social visit pass facility under the elderly policy.

“If they are newly married to Sarawakian citizens, they can re-submit their application for a long-term social visit pass facility under the couple policy to a Sarawak Malaysian citizen,” Sikie said when winding-up the debate in the Sarawak Legislative Assembly.

Sikie also said that the state government is in the final stage of developing a Foreign Workers Transformation Approach (FWTA) System.

He said currently, it is in the midst of a pilot test which started in January this year.

“The pilot exercise is expected to end next month, and a full-fledged implementation is expected by the year’s end,” he said,

He said the state government is undertaking a digital transformation initiative in relation to the management of the immigration and labour matters, and to provide efficient service delivery to stakeholders, industry players and the people.