ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 13 — Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi today said rumours of a casino opening in Forest City were untrue and made to thwart the government’s plan for a Special Financial Zone (SFZ) in the southern state.

He blamed the negative public perceptions on slander from certain people against the mega development back in 2018.

“I stress once again that news on the opening of a casino in Forest City is not true at all.

“The slander also does not make any sense, but only fuels the malicious intent to tarnish Forest City’s image,” he replied during Question Time in the Johor Legislative Assembly here.

Advertisement

Backbencher Liow Cai Tung (DAP-Johor Jaya) had earlier questioned the issue’s validity based on several international media reports that the state government had greenlit the development of a casino in Forest City.

The Johor government has condemned certain media reports that suggest the opening of a casino in the state.

Onn Hafiz, who is also the Machap assemblyman, advised those spreading such lies to repent and offer something that can benefit Johor instead.

Advertisement

“This is the best time for us to return to developing Forest City with the solid support of the federal government under the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Forest City will provide direct and indirect benefits to Johoreans and Malaysia,” he said, calling for all parties to support the federal government's efforts to develop Forest City.

News of a casino opening in Forest City was first reported on April 25 by international news wire Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources claiming the Malaysian government was in talks with local tycoons.

Anwar later denied that his government had approved any casino licence for Forest City.

Conglomerates Berjaya Group and Genting Malaysia, which are the few local businesses licensed to operate gambling in the country, have also issued statements denying any plans to build a casino in Forest City and called for action to be taken against the media company involved in the allegation.