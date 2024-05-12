KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — The viral statement claiming that Umno has adopted a more open approach and is willing to lessen its exclusive focus on Malay agendas is false.

This was confirmed by the Umno headquarters today referring to a statement dated May 12, 2024, allegedly issued by its president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The false statement, which used Umno’s official letterhead, also mentioned that Malaysia should emulate Singapore, which has shown rapid progress by no longer overly focusing on the interests of a particular race. — Bernama