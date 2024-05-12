ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 12 — The Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) is likely to be developed in Iskandar Malaysia and Pengerang, covering an area of 3,505 square kilometres, involving the local authorities of Johor Baru, Iskandar Puteri, Kulai, Pasir Gudang and Kota Tinggi, stated Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz.

A total of 16 economic sectors have been proposed, including electrical and electronics; medical and pharmaceutical; aviation; specialty chemicals; logistics; healthcare and education, he informed the Johor state assembly sitting at the Sultan Ismail Building, Kota Iskandar, today.

“These matters are still under discussion and will only be finalised once all feedback and views have been thoroughly considered,” he said.

Onn Hafiz was addressing questions from Hasrunizah Hassan (Umno-Pulai Sebatang) and Liow Cai Tung (DAP-Johor Jaya) regarding the status of the JS-SEZ project.

“We have also outlined macro targets and indicators to be achieved through the development of JS-SEZ, to boost the success of the Maju Johor 2030 agenda, as follows...

“First, a gross domestic product of RM260 billion through an annual growth rate of seven per cent; second, household income of RM13,000 per month, and third, 400,000 new high-income job opportunities,” he elaborated.

He also expressed confidence that the state government could emulate the successful model in Shenzhen, China, following the encouraging engagement sessions held with over 40 potential investors there.

“This confidence is based on, among others, Johor’s highly strategic geographical location and the availability of land for the various economic sectors.

“Johor has excellent infrastructure, including ports, airports, road networks, and utilities, with competitive business operation costs in terms of land and human resources.

“Political stability and investor-friendly policies also serve as attractive factors for investors,” he added.

On January 11, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong witnessed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on JS-SEZ between Malaysia and Singapore.

The MoU was signed by Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli and Singapore’s Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong. — Bernama