HULU SELANGOR, May 12 — Newly elected Kuala Kubu Baru (KKB) assemblyman Pang Sock Tao wasted no time in serving the community by interacting with locals at Pasar Rasa here today.

Pang, 31, accompanied by her husband, Yap Bing Yew, 32, arrived at the market at 9am and received a warm welcome from the public.

She spent nearly 30 minutes meeting with them, expressing gratitude for their support in the by-election while also distributing flowers to the women present in conjunction with the Mother’s Day celebration today.

Pang then proceeded to the KKB Public Market to convey her gratitude to the community.

Speaking to reporters later, Pang said the State Assembly Service Centre would open this Tuesday and expressed her eagerness to serve the people of KKB.

“I will prioritise local issues like street lights and drainage, which affect the residents, and I will work with the Hulu Selangor Municipal Council to address this.

“For the long term, as stated in my manifesto, I will strive to improve internet speed and coverage and upgrade the transportation system by introducing tourist buses on weekends,” she said.

In the KKB state by-election yesterday, Pang won with a majority of 3,869 votes in the four-cornered fight, beating Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent). — Bernama