KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — The interim chairman for the United for the Rights of Malaysians Party (Urimai) P. Ramasamy today boasted that his recently formed ethnic Indian party has succeeded in denting voter support for the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the Kuala Kubu Baru state by-election in Selangor.

Ramasamy, a long-time DAP member who quit last August ahead of the state election, had sought to rally the ethnic Indians in the Selangor state seat against the party and the PH coalition, claiming they were no longer championing the rights of the minority demographic group.

“The campaign by Urimai not to vote for the PH/DAP candidate was to some extent successful,” the former three-term Penang deputy chief minister said in a statement.

According to Ramasamy, slightly less than 50 per cent of ethnic Indians went out to cast their ballot yesterday, particularly those who live near the estates in Kuala Kubu Baru.

Advertisement

He claimed the low Indian voter turnout was because the ruling coalition’s announcement of a RM75 million housing project for workers in the five estates in the Bestari Jaya area and another RM5.21 million development project for the Hulu Selangor area did not particularly affect them.

“In fact, Indian turnout was much lower compared to the state elections in 2023. In future, Indians will continue to either boycott or vote against the PH candidates.

“Indians dissatisfaction against the PH coalition that started in the 2023 state elections has continued in the Kuala Kubu Baru polls.

Advertisement

“Not all supported the PH-DAP candidate, a significant portion of the votes went to Perikatan Nasional,” he added, referring to the Opposition coalition.

Ramasamy said the low voter turnout among ethnic Indian voters seen in yesterday’s polls signalled “just the beginning” of the community’s dissatisfaction and frustration with the PH-BN ruling alliance.

“Urimai has been encouraged by the stand taken by Indians in the KKB polls.

“A more detailed breakdown of voting trends in the KKB polls will be provided later,” he added.

Urimai, which means rights in Tamil, the language most commonly spoken among Malaysia’s ethnic Indian group, was founded last year.

The party marked their first electoral foray with the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election although it did not field any candidate.

The Selangor state seat was won by first-timer Pang Sock Tao from DAP-PH.

The 31-year-old beat 54-year-old local Khairul Azhari Saut from Bersatu-PN, independent Nyau Ke Xin, and Hafizah Zainuddin from Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM) with a 3,869-vote majority.

The voter turnout stood at 61.51 per cent, ranking among the lowest for by-elections following the 15th general election.

A total of 39,269 voters were eligible to cast their ballots today after early voting last Tuesday which saw 97 per cent or 769 police and military personnel and their spouses casting their ballots.

The Kuala Kubu Baru seat fell vacant following the death of its three-term assemblyman, Lee Kee Hiong also from DAP-PH, on March 21 from cancer.

She beat three other candidates from PN, PRM and the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance with a majority of 4,119 votes in the Selangor state election last August.