HULU SELANGOR, May 11 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) had threatened that it would file a suit in the Election Court over alleged vote-buying by the government after realising it would lose in Kuala Kubu Baru, Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) said today.

Its chairman Amiruddin Shari again denied the allegation, saying PH had conducted a harmonious campaign during the by-election.

“It was as if they admitted to losing by saying that they would submit a petition three days before the by-election was held," he told the press here.

“In an election, it was a method to review the by-election but it was everyone’s right to decide. But we believed we have conducted an effective campaign without slandering as generated in PN’s campaign including caused confusion in several matters."

The Election Commission (EC) announced that PH candidate Pang Sock Tao has won the state seat with a 3,869-vote majority over PN's Khairul Azhari Saut.

The voter turnout stood at 61.51 per cent, ranking among the lowest for by-elections following the 15th general election.

On Monday, PAS' Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan warned that PN would file an election petition to court if PH wins the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election.

The PN chief whip said that the coalition has evidence that the unity government has abused its funds, which it said amounted to bribing the voters.

The PAS secretary-general said a precedent had been set in Kuala Terengganu, after the Election Court last year invalidated Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim’s victory during the 15th general election.

He also claimed that PN has video evidence and notes of the alleged electoral offences, but did not disclose them to the media.

Earlier this month, electoral watchdog Bersih criticised the RM5.21 million announcement by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) to upgrade public infrastructure facilities in Kuala Kubu Baru ahead of the by-election.

This comes as Minister Nga Kor Ming announced an allocation totalling RM5.21 million to upgrade public infrastructure facilities under the supervision of the Hulu Selangor Municipal Council (MPHS) and the Chinese New Village Project in Hulu Selangor.

Nga, during his visit to Kuala Kubu Baru, said the allocation included 14 projects worth RM4.82 million to be implemented by MPHS and the Village Community Management Council.

The move was defended by Selangor PH, which said the announcement was made before the campaigning period and therefore cannot be described as vote buying.