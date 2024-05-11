KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke has today praised Pakatan Harapan's (PH) win in the Kuala Kubu Baru state by-election, highlighting that the pact has increased its support among Orang Asli and uniformed personnel voters.

Loke also divulged that PH candidate Pang Sock Tao had kept roughly the number of majority votes received by her late predecessor, which was unprecedented since the pact only predicted a slim 1,000-vote margin.

"We had a good campaign and the win shows this unity government's strength. The trend of support from the voters is the same in Kuala Kubu Baru as it was before and they maintained their support today.

"Not only did we manage to hold our previous supporters we also managed to win over some Orang Asli and uniformed personnel's votes which in the end was close to 3,800 more votes than the opposition," he told reporters at PKR's 25th anniversary carnival in Sentul here.

The Election Commission (EC) has since confirmed that Pang won the seat with a 3,869-vote majority — a slight decline from her late predecessor's 4,119-vote majority.

Loke also said that the result showed that all members of the federal government coalition have great chemistry with each other.

"From now on we will work to develop KKB for its eco-tourism and also to help develop the area in any way possible," he added.

A total of 39,269 voters were eligible to cast their ballots today after early voting on Tuesday which saw 97 per cent or 769 police and military personnel and their spouses casting their ballots.

The voter turnout was recorded at 55.79 per cent at 4pm, among the lowest among the by-elections after the 15th general election.

The Kuala Kubu Baru seat fell vacant following the death of its three-term assemblyman, Lee Kee Hiong, on March 21 from cancer.