HULU SELANGOR, May 11 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) retained the Kuala Kubu Baharu (KKB) state seat when its candidate Pang Sock Tao won the by-election today with a majority of 3,869 votes.

The former press secretary to the Housing and Local Government Minister polled 14,000 votes to beat Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Khairul Azhari Saut, who obtained 10,131 votes, Independent Nyau Ke Xin (188 votes) and Parti Rakyat Malaysia’s (PRM) Hafizah Zainuddin (152 votes).

The results were announced by returning officer Yuhanas Auree Kamaruddin at the vote-tallying centre at the Hulu Selangor Multi-Purpose Hall and District Sports Complex here tonight. — Bernama

