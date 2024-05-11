KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 ― Police are in the process of preparing a photofit of a suspect involved in the acid attack on national football player Muhammad Faisal Abdul Halim, better known as Faisal Halim, last week.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the process would be carried out today based on the investigation findings, witness statements, and CCTV footage from the scene.

“We will produce the photofit, and from there, we will be able to gather even more information,” he told reporters after launching the Autism Day celebration at the Royal Malaysia Police Autism Centre here today.

Advertisement

Razarudin said that so far, the police have recorded statements from more than 12 individuals, including Faisal, in their investigation into the case.

“Faisal's statement has been recorded earlier, along with statements from over 12 other witnesses, including family members, the victim's in-laws, security guards (at the scene of the incident) and doctors,” he added.

On May 5, Faisal suffered fourth-degree burns after being splashed with acid at a shopping mall in Petaling Jaya. ― Bernama

Advertisement