KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim described the passing of the Senate president Datuk Mutang Tagal this morning as a great loss not only to Sarawak, but also to the country.

In a post on Facebook, Anwar also expressed condolences to the senator’s family, hoping that they would stay strong in their moment of bereavement.

“He was the first Dayak (of Lun Bawang ethnicity) to hold the office of the Senate President and his passing is indeed a great loss for the people of Sarawak and the country.

“All his good deeds and contributions will always be remembered,” he said.

The Office of the Senate President, through a media statement, announced that Mutang died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) here at 11.46am today at the age of 69.

It said he was admitted to IJN shortly after arriving from Azerbaijan on May 6.

He is survived by his wife Datin Ho May Leng and three children.

Mutang was appointed as the 20th president of the Dewan Negara on February 19, replacing Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, who relinquished the post following his appointment as Sarawak Governor. — Bernama