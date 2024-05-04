IPOH, May 4 — The flight instructor and trainee of the Cessna 172 (9M ADA) type training aircraft which crashed in an oil palm plantation in Besout 2 Tambahan plantation, Sungkai near here have been identified as Captain Shahrul Imran Surea, 26, and Ho Jia Lee, 20.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said Shahrul Imran, who lives in Jalan Jelatek Kuala Lumpur, is suspected of having a broken right leg while Ho, who lives in Lahat Perak, has swelling on the right side of her face.

“The plane is from Syarikat Layang-Layang Aerospace Sdn Bhd, Ipoh.

“The plane was traveling from Ipoh to Tg Karang at 7.59 this morning for flight training and turned back to Ipoh before crashing at the location at 9.30 am,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director, Sayani Saidon said the two victims have rescued from the scene.

“We received an emergency call at 9.46 am and a team from the Slim River Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) with the help of Bidor BBP were deployed to the scene of the incident which is located 20 kilometres from the main road. — Bernama

