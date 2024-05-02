PASIR MAS, May 2 — The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability has plans and directions to address the issue of single-use plastic and plastic pollution through a balanced transition, said its minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

The ministry led Malaysia’s delegation to the series of negotiations of the fourth Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee for developing an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment, in Ottawa, Canada, from April 23 to 29.

“I have not received the latest report (regarding the negotiations), but another round should take place in Korea by the end of this year, depending on the progress of the current talks.

“We held meetings to gather feedback on finding the best position for our country,” he told Bernama at the Aidilfitri celebration for the Pasir Mas constituency at the Pasir Mas district education office here today.

Elaborating, Nik Nazmi said the ministry also held meetings with industry players and both local and international non-governmental organisations with branches in Malaysia.

In a Facebook post on April 17, Nik Nazmi said Malaysia would continue its active involvement during the Global Plastic Treaty negotiation sessions and ensure the country’s interests are unaffected. — Bernama

