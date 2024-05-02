KOTA BARU, May 2 — The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) has set aside RM2.5 million to implement the Madani village adoption programme in Kampung Aril, Melor, here.

Its minister, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, said that several projects had been finalised for implementation, including infrastructure maintenance, social development and environmental conservation in the surrounding area, expected to be completed by the end of this year.

He said that among the identified projects is the Green Houses of Worship programme, which aims to make places of worship the focal point for environmental conservation to allow the local community to foster a green lifestyle.

He explained that the government’s concern for the community is to ensure the welfare of the people and mutual progress.

“In this regard, my ministry is very pleased to have the opportunity to be involved in the implementation of this programme and Kampung Aril was chosen for its unique natural tourism attractions and heritage arts,” he said after officiating the opening ceremony of the Madani NRES adopted village, here, today.

Nik Nazmi said the village adoption initiative was introduced during the tabling of Budget 2024 with an allocation of RM100 million involving selected villages nationwide.

“The main objective of implementing this programme is to narrow the gap in basic amenities between rural and urban areas by focusing on providing complete basic facilities in rural areas that are marginalised,” he said.

He said this programme aims to enhance access to basic amenities such as water, electricity, roads, street lights and community facilities through a whole-of-government approach.

“The ministry is confident that the implementation of the Madani adopted village programme will bring new hope to the local residents and develop the populated areas towards a better direction,” he said. — Bernama