SERDANG, May 2 — The issues raised in the World Bank report titled “Bending Bamboo Shoots: Strengthening Foundation Skills” regarding the country’s education system have actually been addressed by the Ministry of Education (MOE) in a progressive and proactive manner.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek stated that the MOE is currently implementing various crucial initiatives for the reform of the national education system, including the restructuring of the preschool system, the School Curriculum for 2027, and curriculum interventions to address learning loss.

“We must remain optimistic about our education system. Any report should be carefully examined and addressed with progressive action. The MOE has already announced our education reform, starting with the establishment of a special committee to examine and promptly implement these reforms.

“For example, the preschool expansion committee has been implemented, and 2023 and 2024 are significant years for preschool expansion at MOE institutions,” she said.

She was speaking to reporters after delivering a lecture at the Distinguished Lecture Series on Youth Well-Being organised by the Institute of Social Science Studies, Universiti Putra Malaysia, here today.

Fadhlina highlighted that the MOE has conducted a series of engagements with stakeholders regarding the future of education in Malaysia.

She added that these engagement sessions also discussed the framework for the 2027 school curriculum.

“The sessions addressed several questions, concerns, and community anxieties about what should be taught, and our educational focus. This curriculum will be fully implemented in 2027, but preschool will begin earlier, in 2026.

“Currently, our team is undertaking various interventions, engagement sessions, and also beginning to prepare teachers for these new curriculum frameworks,” she said.

In her lecture, Fadhlina emphasised the MOE’s commitment to enhancing the quality, equality, and accessibility of education for all students, and stressed that no student should be marginalised within the country’s education system.

“As I have said before and will continue to stress, quality education belongs to all, regardless of race, religion or politics. Like it or not this is a fact and we are proud to lead by example.

“Malaysia is a multi-racial and multi-religious society with a place for everyone aligned with our values as outlined in our constitution, history and tradition.

“Therefore, our focus in humane education is ensuring access and preventing any more children from falling behind in their education,” she said.

Fadhlina said the government has also spared no effort to help the underprivileged and special needs students and others who have sought refuge in this country. — Bernama