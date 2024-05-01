JELEBU, May 1 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is confident that members of the party in the Kuala Kubu Baru state assembly area will support the unity government candidate in the by-election on May 11.

The deputy prime minister said Umno had conducted several explanatory sessions for party members and supporters at the grassroots level about some of the issues played up by the Opposition.

“Party machinery from all over Selangor and other states also help to shed light on issues played up by the opposition,” he told reporters at the Jelebu Umno Complex in Simpang Pertang.

He said this in response to the opposition’s tactics claiming that the cooperation between Umno and DAP was rejected by the public, including in the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election.

Earlier, he attended the Jelebu Parliamentary Constituency Hari Raya event which was also attended by Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and Jelebu MP Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias.

Commenting on the actions of a handful of Perikatan Nasional (PN) supporters who displayed signage merging the logos of Umno and DAP during the nomination day for the by-election, Ahmad Zahid described the opposition as running out of ideas.

“This is not the first time; they have employed this ‘UMDAP’ tactic before. The same issue was played out in the six state elections before this.

“I am sure many old issues will be recycled for this Kuala Kubu Baru by-election because they are running out of ideas and are using old tactics to attack Umno,” he said. — Bernama