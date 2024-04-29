HULU SELANGOR, April 29 — The Madani community is hoped to assist in disseminating information about government policies through local dialects, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

He said this initiative was in response to feedback indicating that grassroots communities do not fully comprehend many government messages conveyed through electronic media.

“We believe that with the help of the Madani community, information can effectively reach grassroots levels,” he said at a press conference at the National Information Dissemination Centre (Nadi) during a working visit here today.

The Madani community was established last year to act as a conduit for the government’s efforts in disseminating policies and activities at the community level.

Separately, Fahmi said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has been told to set up complaint counters in the Kuala Kubu Baru area in response to complaints about inadequate Internet coverage.

“We have established an MCMC counter here for public complaints, and I have also requested MCMC teams to collaborate with the Madani community to gather information from the public in more areas,” he said.

Fahmi also said that the actions taken by MCMC against individuals resorting to slander and fake news are in accordance with the law and not driven by political motives.

He said some have questioned why the government does not take decisive action against those spreading defamation or fake news.

“MCMC acts based on legal provisions, not political preferences, as it is a statutory body accountable to Parliament and operates under its own rules.

“Therefore, there is no bias; anyone who contravenes the law can be subject to legal action,” he said. — Bernama