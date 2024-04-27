KUALA PERLIS, April 27 — PKR Information chief Fahmi Fadzil today raised questions about the presence of top PAS leaders in Perlis rather than in Kuala Kubu Baru, Selangor.

Fahmi said the matter was quite ‘interesting’, but he was not sure what PAS leaders were trying to convey by not being in Kuala Kubu Baru, especially on Nomination Day for the by-election.

“I see that the top PAS leadership, all of them are here in Perlis at this time. I’m not sure what it means when they are not together (with the Perikatan Nasional candidate) in Kuala Kubu Baru, but anyway, I had also been there (Kuala Kubu Baru) myself recently,” he told reporters here today.

Advertisement

Earlier, Fahmi, who is on a three-day working visit to the state, attended the Jiwa Madani Programme in Kampung Seberang Ramai, here.

It is understood that PAS is organising the party’s central-level Hari Raya Open House event at Dewan 2020, Kangar near here, today, from 11am to 2pm.

Among the main PAS leaders who attended the programme were the party’s Mursyidul Am Datuk Hashim Jasin, President Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, Deputy President Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, Secretary-General Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor and Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Fahmi, who is also the Minister of Communications, said the candidate representing the Unity Government, Pang Sock Tao, had a bright chance of winning the by-election.

The by-election sees DAP’s Pang in a four-cornered contest against Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) candidate from Bersatu, Khairul Azhari Saut; Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent).

The Kuala Kubu by-election is being held following the death of incumbent Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21, due to cancer.

The Election Commission (EC) has set May 11 as polling date, while early voting takes place on May 7. — Bernama