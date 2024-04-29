HULU SELANGOR, April 29 — The Election Commission (EC) has issued 188 postal ballots to electors who are eligible to vote by post in the Kuala Kubu Baru (KKB) state by-election.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak, in a statement today, said the ballots were issued by election workers appointed by the Returning Officer, in the presence of postal ballot agents of the candidates.

He said of this number, 178 ballots were distributed to election workers, EC officers, police and military personnel, media practitioners; eight to Malaysians residing overseas; one to agency and organisation; and one to an absent voter overseas.

“EC reminds all postal voters to mark their ballots, properly fill up the Identity Declaration (Form 2) and quickly return them to the Returning Officer before 5pm on polling day, which is May 11,” he said.

Ikmalrudin also reminded voters to ensure their votes remain confidential and to avoid taking photographs of the ballots and sharing them on social media.

The by-election is a four-cornered fight involving Pang Sock Tao of Pakatan Harapan, Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent).

The seat fell vacant following the death of its assemblyman Lee Kee Hiong, 58, of DAP on March 21 due to cancer.

EC has fixed May 11 for polling and May 7 for early voting. — Bernama