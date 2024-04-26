GEORGE TOWN, April 26 — A total of RM40 million from the RM100 million allocated by the government this year to the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra) has been used for various programmes aimed at ensuring the transformation and socioeconomic improvement of the Indian community.

Mitra’s Special Task Force Committee chairman P. Prabakaran that the sum of RM40 million had been effectively and transparently spent through various strategic initiatives prioritising the B40 group.

“We have a direction, and so far Mitra has implemented various programmes through the provided allocation, including student financial aid at public and private higher education institutions, assistance for dialysis patients, and aid for students in private kindergartens.

“The remaining allocation of RM60 million will be used for many more programmes and initiatives, such as education funds, professional certifications, as well as assistance to estate and rural residents,” he told reporters at the Penang Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hall here, today.

He was met after officiating the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Assistance Programme in Penang, where a total allocation of RM700,000 was provided to offer business equipment aid and advisory services to 125 B40 entrepreneurs from the Indian community in the state.

Prabakaran said that Mitra also ensured that the Indian community would not be left behind in the country’s development trajectory and consistently took proactive steps to safeguard their interests.

He said Mitra also planned to provide exposure to the Indian community regarding digital economy concepts to align with government policies and towards the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and digitalisation era.

“As Mitra operates at the central level, we are involved in detailed studies to identify the best way and a more dynamic mechanism to bring Mitra to the various states.

“In this regard, we actually want to ensure that Mitra is brought to every state to function and involve the participation of all parties in streamlining the distribution of funds to our community nationwide,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the micro, small and medium enterprise sector in Penang also had good opportunities for strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem and having a conducive business environment.

He said business productivity and competitiveness could also be increased to find market opportunities and drive economic growth in line with the aspirations of Malaysia Madani. — Bernama