HULU SELANGOR, April 25 — The Malaysian Indian Community Transformation Unit (Mitra) is devising various aid programmes for the development of the Indian community, said its Special Task Force Committee chairman, P. Prabakaran.

“We will announce them soon, as Mitra has just been placed back under the Prime Minister’s Department, just a month ago.

“Hence, we have a lot of meetings to do. Soon we will announce many more assistances for the Indian community,” he told reporters, when met at the Mitra get-together with the Indian community programme, here today.

The event was also attended by the Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk R. Ramanan and Sentosa assemblyman Gunaraj George.

Regarding the two-day programme, starting today, Prabakaran said that it not only succeeded in attracting the presence of the Indian community but also the interest of various other races.

He said that those present had the opportunity to obtain information, and check the eligibility of assistance provided by relevant government agencies.

Among the agencies participating in the programme are Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia, TEKUN Nasional, the Social Security Organisation (Socso) and the Development of Human Resources for Rural Areas (DHRRA), a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

“More than 40 people registered with Mitra to apply for assistance today, and we are not only focusing on Hulu Selangor or even Selangor (only), (but) we are focusing on a national context,” he said. — Bernama