KUCHING, April 24 ― The Sarawak Minister of Transport Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin and officers from his ministry made a working visit to the almost completed Sarawak Petchem’s methanol plant in Bintulu and the loading jetty.

According to a statement from his ministry, the visit aimed to discuss and understand any shortfalls or assistance required especially regarding mandatory maritime requirements such as aids to navigation (ATONS), hydrographic surveying and marine charting, International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPC) code and Notices to Mariners, among others.

The Minister and delegates were also briefed on the project’s overall status and the way forward, with special attention given to the three-kilometre-long jetty extending out to sea.

“The jetty has two loading berths capable of accommodating vessels of up to twenty DWT (Deadweight tonnage) each. The jetty is now nearing 98 per cent completion,” said the statement.

Also present were the Director of Malaysia Marine Department Sarawak Region Mohd Marzuki Brahim and officers from Sarawak Buoys and Light Board.

The entourage also visited the proposed site for the new Lighthouse of Tanjung Likau, intended to replace the existing lighthouse complex at Tanjung Kidurong, which is no longer deemed safe.

The new lighthouse at Tanjung Likau will be situated approximately 23 metres above sea level with a tower height of 22 metres.

Once completed, this lighthouse will serve all three ports, namely Bintulu Port, Sarawak Petchem Bintulu Loading Jetty and Samalaju Port. ― The Borneo Post