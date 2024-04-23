KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Three female personnel and two squadron commanding officers were among the 10 who died in a crash involving two helicopters at the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) Base in Lumut, Perak at about 9.30am today.

RMN in a statement said the three women on board the M503-3 Maritime Operations Helicopter (HOM) were Warrant Officer II TNL Noorfarahimi Mohd Saedy, Petty Officer TNL Noor Rahiza Anuar and Able Rate JJM Joanna Felicia Rohna, all of whom were passengers.

Meanwhile, the two commanding officers were Commanding Officer of Squadron 503, Commander Muhammad Firdaus Ramli and Commanding Officer of Squadron 502, Commander Muhamad Amir Mohamad.

The identities of the other five victims are as follows:

Advertisement

HOM (M503-3)

Lt Commander Wan Rezaudeen Kamal Wan Zainal Abidin

Lt Commander Mohammad Amirulfaris Mohamad Marzukhi

Advertisement

Warrant Officer II TLR (AQM) Muhammad Faisol Tamadun

Fennec (M502-6)

Lieutenant Sivasutan Thanjappan

Warrant Officer II TMK Mohd Shahrizan Mohd Termizi

“TLDM offers its condolences to the families of the victims involved. The management of the remains will be carried out soon in accordance with naval tradition,” read the statement.

— Bernama