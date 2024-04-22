JOHOR BARU, April 22 — The high-impact Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) project is expected to create up to 100,000 quality and high-paying job opportunities.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said that the project is poised to further catalyse economic growth within Johor.

“Singapore and Johor are collaborating to establish the JS-SEZ, which will attract foreign investments and contribute to the economic growth of Johor.

“This initiative is set to transform the (economic) landscape of the state,” he said in his speech at the launching of the Johor Student Character Module (KrMJ) in conjunction with the Johor International Student Leaders Conference (JISLC) 2024 here today.

He said the “Maju Johor 2030” agenda initiated by the state government has shown progress, with 55 strategies and 209 initiatives implemented over the past two years.

Onn Hafiz said these efforts have also seen Johor attracting investments totalling RM113.7 billion during the same period and creating over 35,000 job opportunities.

At the same time, he urged the people to play their part in driving progress in the state.

Earlier, Onn Hafiz unveiled the KrMJ Module, designed to serve as a comprehensive guide for the implementation of the KrMJ programme in 1,193 schools across Johor.

Meanwhile, State Education and Information Committee chairman, Aznan Tamin said the module underscores the enhancement of ten key student attributes, including patriotism, self-skills, etiquette, spirituality and leadership.

“This module is versatile and applicable to various programmes and activities both within and beyond school premises.

“For example, during school assemblies, the 1Student 1Sport Programme, National Month Programme, Nilam Programme, leadership camps and Student Integration Programme for Unity,” he said, adding that the KrMJ book was published in collaboration with the Johor State Education Department. — Bernama