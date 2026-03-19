MELAKA, March 19 — Crime index in Melaka rose 2.9 per cent to 318 cases from January 1 to March 16 compared to 309 cases in the same period last year.

Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said of the total, violent crimes including rape and causing injury increased by 6.3 per cent to 67 cases in the same period this year compared to 63 cases last year.

“Cases of rape not involving force on underage students... contributed to an increase in rape cases this year, in addition to cases causing serious injuries, but robberies without firearms have decreased.

“Likewise, property crimes have also increased by two per cent to 251 cases in the same period this year compared to 246 cases last year, which involves an increase in theft and motorcycle theft cases,” he told reporters here this morning.

He told a press conference after the Ronda Santai Panjut Pelita programme with the Melaka police chief at the Batang Tiga Police Station, which was also attended by Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit.

In another development, Dzulkhairi said about 300,000 vehicles are expected to enter Melaka during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays and the level of traffic congestion is also expected to increase in several areas, especially during peak hours.

He said the areas are around Melaka town, the Simpang Ampat roundabout near the Simpang Toll Plaza Ampat and the main route leading to the Ayer Keroh Toll Plaza.

“A total of 166 officers and personnel from the Melaka Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department have been assigned to ensure smooth traffic and reduce the risk of accidents, especially in 10 hotspots and seven blackspots around the state,” he said.

He said Op Lancar Aidilfitri would be implemented in two phases, namely yesterday to tomorrow and March 27 to 29, while Op Selamat 26 would be held for six days starting today.

Earlier, he said the Ronda Santai Panjut Pelita programme not only aimed to monitor the readiness of members but also to open up space for members to express their creativity in decorating oil lamps in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri, thus strengthening the relationship between the team and the community.

He said through the programme, three police stations were visited, namely Simpang Bekoh Police Station, Hutan Percha Police Station and Batang Tiga Police Station. — Bernama