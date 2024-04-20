KOTA KINABALU, April 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived in Kota Kinabalu last night for a one-day working visit to the state.

Anwar’s plane landed at Terminal Two, Kota Kinabalu International Airport at 11.40pm, where he was greeted by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Also present were Sabah Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya; State Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Environment Datuk Christina Liew; and Sabah State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Kadzim M. Yahya.

Today, the Prime Minister is scheduled to attend the National Madani 2024 Aidilfitri celebration at the Sabah International Convention Centre, which will be officiated by Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at 12.30pm. — Bernama

