SHAH ALAM, April 20 — Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain has described the late Tun Mohammed Hanif Omar as a legendary figure in the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

He said that as the country’s longest-serving IGP, holding the post for 20 years, Mohammed Hanif had contributed a lot towards strengthening the police force.

“To me, the late Mohammed Hanif was a legendary figure in PDRM...under his leadership, we enjoyed peace and the welfare of police personnel was well taken care of,” he said after paying his last respects to Mohammed Hanif at his residence in Section 13 here today.

Also present to pay their last respects were Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan and Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim.

Mohammed Hanif, 85, who breathed his last at 2.15am today due to kidney disease, was appointed the fourth IGP at the age of 35 on June 8, 1974, before retiring on January 15, 1994.

Razarudin also shared that he and his father had the privilege of serving under Mohammed Hanif’s leadership for more than a decade, witnessing his career advancement from an inspector to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

Meanwhile, former IGP Tan Sri Musa Hassan described the late Mohammed Hanif as a firm leader who always showed genuine concern for his subordinates.

He said that the late Mohammed Hanif had implemented substantial changes within the police force in addition to directing multiple intelligence operations, with a specific focus on countering the communist threat during that period.

“I served in the Melaka Police Contingent as an inspector during his tenure as the state police chief.

“He showed genuine concern, frequently calling officers and subordinates to offer advice...I remember how every Monday, he gathered all inspectors and officers for a meeting to discuss our assignments,” he said when contacted. — Bernama