KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — The Northern Zone Madani Rakyat programme will be held at the Pesta site in Sungai Nibong, Penang, for three days beginning May 3.

The Secretariat of the Madani Rakyat Programme, in a statement today, said the event focuses on activities related to people’s welfare, unity, technical and vocational education and training (TVET), integrated public transport, agriculture and food security, science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education, as well as artificial intelligence (AI).

The programme will also include a career carnival, along with a range of services offered by federal agencies and the Penang state government.

“In addition, the event will feature the Madani Sales segment, which offers discounts and special deals to visitors, and exhibitions of government assets,” according to the statement.

The programme, organised by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) through the Performance Acceleration Coordination Unit (Pacu) in collaboration with the Transport Ministry and the Penang government, covers the states of Penang, Kedah and Perlis.

According to the statement, the programme also involves the strategic cooperation of government-linked companies, non-governmental organisations and the private sector.

The closing ceremony will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on May 5 and will be attended by the top leadership of the federal and state governments.

“The public is invited to attend the Madani Rakyat Programme for the northern zone on May 3 and 4 (Friday and Saturday) from 9am to 10pm, and on May 5 (Sunday) from 9am to 6pm,” read the statement.

The Madani Rakyat 2024 programme is a continuation of the Madani Government One Year Anniversary programme held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in December last year.

The first series of the Madani Rakyat 2024 programme for the central zone involving Selangor, Perak, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya was held at the Kuala Selangor Sports Complex, Selangor from February 23 to 25, in collaboration with the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry and the Selangor government.

The programme serves as a platform for the public to directly access services from ministries and state-level agencies, while also providing an opportunity for the general public to give feedback and suggestions to improve the quality of government services.

It can also foster ongoing communication between the public and the government, thus enhancing relationships and advancing the goal of building a more prosperous nation in line with the Malaysia Madani agenda. — Bernama