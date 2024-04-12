MELAKA, April 12 — The organising of Aidilfitri Madani events at various levels, especially in states, can serve as closure to various recent issue and boost the muhibbah spirit among the multiracial society in the country.

The Prime Minister’s senior political secretary, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin said it included the Aidilfitri Madani events in six states that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is slated to attend, and will serve not only as platforms to foster closer ties with Malaysians but provide the opportunity to clarify recent issues so that the public will not be swayed by wrong information, such as that which was played up by the opposition or unscrupulous parties.

Johor, Sabah, Melaka, Terengganu, Kelantan and Kedah will each hold the Aidilfitri Madani event before Penang will host the close of the Aidilfitri celebrations and the Madani Rakyat programme.

“Normally, people would go to Seri Perdana in Putrajaya in past programmes so we know that those programmes have certain impact and this time we have a different strategy as the Prime Minister wants to spend time by going to those states,” he told reporters at the Aidilfitri Madani event in Taman Bukit Piatu Mutiara here today.

He added that the Prime Minister’s presence in those states was to also meet and be briefed by state leaders and discuss certain projects that would be priorities and require support from the Federal Government.

“This method is more effective and better as the Prime Minister, as we know, likes to listen from the public directly about the issues in each state as every state has issues that need to be resolved, or long-standing issues that need a solution from the Prime Minister,” he said.

Over 2,000 visitors from all walks of life attended today’s Aidilfitri Madani event, with several state leaders attending, including Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari, Melaka Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Ngwee Hee Sem and Melaka Tourism, Heritage, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman. — Bernama