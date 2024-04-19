KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) have boost its controls and the number of officers and personnel assigned at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 and 2 since Tuesday.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said security controls and monitoring currently involve officers and personnel from the KLIA district police headquarters, the General Operations Force (GOF), and the Internal Security and Public Order Department.

He added that 23 officers and personnel will be stationed at Terminal 1 and 14 officers and personnel are stationed at Terminal two, on a three-shift daily rotation with prowler assignments at eight entry and exit points at the departure and arrival halls of both terminals.

“The rise in security controls and patrols is a form of commitment by the police force in facing any possibilities and to ensure the safety and public order at key entry points into Malaysia.

“Two KLIA district police headquarters personnel are stationed at every level, including the arrival area at the third floor and the departure area at the fifth floor of Terminal 1, and personnel will be in full uniform armed with HK MP5 submachine guns.

“They will partner up with GOF personnel in full operational gear, body gear, and armed with their primary and secondary weapons,” Razarudin said when contacted today, adding that the measure was part of the police’s improvements to ensure the airport’s security.

A man fired two shots, one hitting the bodyguard of his wife in an incident at 1.30am at the Arrival Hall of Terminal 1 on Sunday. — Bernama

